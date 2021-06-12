FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been issued after a 18-year-old was found dead at a North County school overnight Saturday.
Officers found William Bellamy, 18, of Florissant, dead on the school grounds of McCluer North High School on Waterford Drive.
According to police, Aurelius Collier, 18, shot and killed Bellamy on Friday stemming from an ongoing feud between the two. Collier is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.
Florissant police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the school or community.
