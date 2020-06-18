ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges after his 18-month-old nephew died in 2019.
46-year-old Tyrone Roseburrow is charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.
According to the probable cause statement, Roseburrow was living on Simmons Drive with multiple people. He admitted to police he is the only drug user in the home.
On November 28, 2019, his nephew, Brandon Holt, was acting strange. The child went to bed in his grandmother's bed. Later that day, he was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy revealed the toddler had fentanyl in his system.
A large of drug paraphernalia was recovered from Roseburrow's room by police.
Roseburrow is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.