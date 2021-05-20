ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after causing a multi-car crash earlier in May, hurting seven people and killing one of them.
St. Louis County police officials said 26-year-old Jacob Spear was seen driving a stolen 1993 Ford Crown Victoria on April 16. On May 5, a Shrewsbury officer saw Spear violate a traffic sign on Watson Road and the officer tried to stop him. Spear starting speeding down Watson once the officer turned his emergency lights on. The officer turned the lights off as Spear kept going, running a red light at the intersection of Watson and Laclede Station and causing a multi-car crash before 8:30 a.m.
Jay Howell, 46, was in Spear's car at the time and suffered extensive injuries. He was pronounced dead on Sunday, May 16. In total, police said eight people, including Spear, were taken to hospitals for treatment.
Spear, of Dittmer, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
