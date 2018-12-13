SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man has been caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a home in the McKinley Heights neighborhood of south St. Louis.
A resident named Allison said her home security camera caught the thief in action.
“I see some guy literally taking my TV and walking out the door,” said Allison, who didn't want her last name used.
She wasn’t home when the man forced her way into her residence on Jules Street. She checked her camera after she saw a sign of a break-in when she got home.
“It was scared. I immediately freaked out. I called police right away. I work five minutes away, so I got in my car and drove here, where police met me,” said Allison.
Allison told News 4 police are familiar with the man and was told she is not alone when comes to being a victim.
“There have been four other robberies besides mine. Each within about a street of each other, all in the neighborhood,” said Allison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.