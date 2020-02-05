MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) -- A man was arrested after surveillance video showed him abusing his friend's dog in an elevator in a Miami neighborhood.
Neighbors identified the man in the video as Karim Ellaisy, 21. The video was taken on January 30.
Ellaisy was arrested and charged with animal cruelty but neighbors said that was not enough.
The video shows the man get into the elevator with a 6-month-old pupp name Ajax, who apparently had an accident. Ellaisy can be seen hurling the husky into the wall and then hitting the animal repeatedly.
According to the arrest report, the puppy belonged to Ellaisy's roommate.
"It's atrocious. It's not acceptable, in my opinion, and I will stick to that," animal rights activist Kathy Bieniek said.
Ellaisey's attorney, Richard Cooper, called what happened a regrettable situation.
"I can tell you that my client has a clean criminal history, has never been arrested before in his life. He's been skewered in the court of public opinion," Cooper said.
Cooper wouldn't get into specifics of the case, but did provide an update on the dog's condition.
"I can tell you that the dog is safe. He is healthy. The day after the incident, he went to the vet and got a full clean bill of health," Cooper said. "I can tell you that while [my client is] being skewered in the court of public opinion, I believe in court he will be fully vindicated."
The dog has since been returned to its owner, which is where the 21-year-old lives.
When asked why the animal was returned to the home where Ellaisy lives, a Miami-Dade County Animal Services spokesperson said in a statement, “The arrested man was not the dog’s owner, and the dog remains in the custody of its owner.”
