A man has been charged after his neighbors caught him on camera with an AR-15 outside their front door.
“I believe mistakes were made that night,” said Tom D’Errico, homeowner of Boca Rota, Florida home.
D’Errico captured this frightening house-call on his doorbell’s security camera. The homeowner says he was in California on business, but watched this unfold on the screen of his phone, while his wife and children hid inside the home.
The man staggering around at the front door is armed with a semi-automatic rifle wearing a ballistic vest carrying an AR-15 at nearly 11 p.m.
Officials say according to an arrest report by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a family member in the home believes the armed man was on a mission to kill.
D’Errico watched the whole thing unfold through his cell phone while he was on a business trip in San Diego.
D’Errico told his son that their neighbor was outside with a gun. His wife and daughter were also inside the home at the time.
D’Errico’s also told deputies that 48-year-old Kevin Flahetry’s wife and daughter left him a few days prior after he threatened to shoot and kill them.
Flahetry’s daughter told police she stayed with the D’Errio’s for two nights and her father has a history of drug abuse and a history of threats.
Flahetry’s house is about 200 feet away from the D’Errico’s. Flahetry is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
