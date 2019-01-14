PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say a witness recorded a “disturbing” video showing him abusing a dog/
CBS Boston reports Portsmouth Police began the investigation on New Year’s Eve when a witness sent them video allegedly showing David Dantino, 26, abusing Knox, a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog. The dog belongs to an associate of Dantino’s and is not his.
Watch the video above for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.