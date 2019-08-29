O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri carried a man from a home following a standoff Thursday morning.
The individual reportedly barricaded himself in a home on Alviston Court around 6:15 a.m. During the standoff, authorities said Thornbury Crossing was closed at Tyndale Drive and Dovedale Drive.
About an hour after the standoff started, Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was overhead as authorities took a man from the home. The man was then seen being put inside an ambulance with a non-life threatening injury.
After the man was taken into custody, O'Fallon police said there was no longer an immediate threat to the area.
The Wentzville School District told News 4 the standoff had minimal impact on bus travel.
