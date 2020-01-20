ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was carjacked of his Lexus in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.
The 32-year-old victim told police he had just parked and exited his 2015 Lexus ES 350 near Lucas and N. Tucker when a man approached him around 7:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his Lexus.
The victim ran from the area but reportedly left his keys and wallet inside the car. The suspect then drove off in the victim’s Lexus.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
