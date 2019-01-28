ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was carjacked while moving a car seat between vehicles Sunday night.
According to police, just before 11 p.m., a 29-year old man was taking the car seat out of a 2013 Nissan Altima and moving it to a 2018 Chevy Malibu in the 5600 block of Waterman.
Two men approached him and drew firearms, demanding the keys to the Malibu. A third suspect told them to get the keys to the Altima as well, and the victim handed both sets over.
He went inside and called police immediately after. A short time later, his Malibu was found in the 5600 block of Hiller Place.
The victim wasn’t hurt during the carjacking.
Police describe the two armed suspects as black males, one standing between 5’6 and 5’8, the other between 5’8 and 5’10.
The shorter suspect was reportedly thin, with a light complexion and “twistyhair,” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
The taller suspect was heavily built, with a dark complexion and a dark sweatshirt and pants.
The third suspect remained out of sight.
