ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was carjacked by two teens in Soulard Thursday afternoon.
The 29-year-old victim told police a light-colored SUV backed in front of his vehicle in the 1900 block of S. 12th Street around 12:45 p.m. When he exited his vehicle, he was approached by two males, one of which had a gun. The suspects allegedly forced the victim away from his vehicle and then got into the car and drove off.
The two suspects, ages 16 and 18, were later found with the stolen vehicle in Cahokia, Illinois. They were taken into custody and two guns were found, police said.
The victim was not injured.
No other information has been released.
