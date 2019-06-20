ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects are wanted following a carjacking at the Lumiere Casino Thursday.
According to police, a 32-year-old man pulled his Infinity FX35 over at Carr and N 2nd Street and exited the vehicle to wait for a friend.
Two suspects approached him in a grey four door sedan and had a handgun.
The victim left his car and took off running.
One of the suspects drove away in the victim's car, followed by the grey sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
