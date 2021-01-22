ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man had his car stolen at gunpoint while he was pulling into a South City White Castle overnight.
According to police, the 56-year-old was turning into the fast food restaurant’s entrance in the 3500 block of S. Grand when a man knocked on his passenger side window around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
The victim said when he asked the man to get away from his vehicle, another man opened his driver’s side door. The second suspect had a gun and demanded the victim exit his 1998 Chevrolet Silverado.
After both suspects got into the car, they drove off.
The investigation is ongoing.
