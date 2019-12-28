ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was getting gas at a north St. Louis City gas station when a suspect approached him at gunpoint and took his the victim's car.
Police said a 34-year-old man was getting gas at the BP station at 4700 Bircher Blvd. when a suspect told him to get on the ground at gunpoint.
The man laid on the ground and give the suspect his car keys.
The suspect then left the area in the victim's 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS.
The victim wasn't hurt.
This is in the Penrose neighborhood.
No other information was released.
