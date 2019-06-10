ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 57-year-old man was carjacked outside Northway Market in North City Sunday evening.
Police said the man was getting out of his 2007 Lincoln MKZ on the market's parking lot, located in the 5590 block of West Florrisant, around 8:30 p.m. when two men approached him with a gun and demanded his property.
The suspects took money, a cell phone and keys from the man. They then entered the victim's car and drove from the area.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
