FENTON (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of the Schnucks at Gravois Bluffs on Monday evening.
Police said a man told them that an armed suspect approached him while he was in his car and demanded he get out. He complied and the suspect drove away in the victim’s gray 2012 Chevrolet Equinox.
The incident happened around 5:00 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
