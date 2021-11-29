ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- A man was shot in the leg in St. Louis late Sunday night.
The man was approached by two men in hoodies and masks while in his car on Cabanne near Goodfellow around 10 p.m., according to St. Louis police. One of the suspects asked for a lighter as the other pointed a gun at the man.
When the victim tried to grab the gun from the suspect, he was shot in the leg. The men then drove off in his car. The man was taken to the hospital by a bystander and listed in stable condition.
