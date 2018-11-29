LEMAY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after being burned during an early morning fire in Lemay.
The fire broke out in the 600 block of Beatrice before 4 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said it was contained to the basement.
The man was listed as stable after being taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
