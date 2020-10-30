ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An hours-long standoff in South County ended after a 59-year-old man surrendered peacefully Thursday.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, 59-year-old Kurt Mertz turned on loud music while his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend was trying to sleep at their home in the 7800 block of Fleta Street. When Mertz refused to turn the music down, the woman went into the basement to shut off power to the house, police said.
Police said Mertz followed the victim and punched her several times. She tried to escape through the garage door but the 59-year-old grabbed her and dragged into the garage. He then slammed her face into the ground, punched her in the head again while sitting on her to hold her down, officials said.
Moments later, Mertz let the woman go and she ran to her bedroom. Fearing for her safety, she wrote two notes to her daughter that she hid in her room. One of the notes detailed the assault.
Two days later, the victim and Mertz got into an argument. The woman tried to escape out the back door, hoping that Mertz wouldn't attack her in front of the neighbors.
One of their neighbors called 911 after hearing the woman's cry for help. Police said Mertz then dragged her back towards the home and shoved a rag soiled with dirt and oil down her mouth.
When police arrived to the home, Mertz barricaded himself inside. The woman was taken to the hospital for a concussion and other non-life threatening injuries. She had bruises from her hairline to her collarbone on both sides of her head.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Mertz surrendered to officials at the scene. He was taken into custody and being held on a $200,000 cash bond.
Mertz was charged with kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.
