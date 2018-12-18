NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man and woman killed in a double homicide Saturday morning in Hillsdale, Mo. have been identified.
Officers from the Hillsdale Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Cherry Avenue around 7:20 a.m. for a “shots fired” call. There, the officers located 25-year-old Dontay Davis and 21-year-old Ahmira McDaniel inside their home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department identified the suspect Tuesday afternoon. Marvin Butler-Dickerson, 26, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of first degree burglary. He has no bond.
The probable cause statement said Dickerson forced his way into the home before locating the two victims and shooting them. Dickerson then fled the home.
The investigation remains active.
The St. Louis County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.
Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
