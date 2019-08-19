ST. CLAIR, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a woman and strangling her in St. Clair County.
According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Jamison S. Davis, of Belleville, forced a woman to meet him at a house on Club Congress Road. When she arrived, the 23-year-old man had her sit in a chair while he held a razor blade to her neck, threatened her with a blow torch, a broom stick and strangled her, authorities said.
The woman notified deputies on Aug. 16 and said that she had just gotten away from the man, whom she feared was “going to kill her,” the sheriff’s department said.
The woman did not require medical treatment but did suffer minor cuts and bruising.
Davis has been charged with aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and aggravated assault. As of Monday morning, he was still in police custody with a bond set at $125,000.
