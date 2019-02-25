ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was attacked while walking down a north St. Louis street late Saturday night.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was approached by two men who were attempting to start a conversation near the 900 block of N. Kingshighway around 6 p.m.
Officers said the victim tried to avoid the men but was grabbed by his arms before he was repeatedly punched. During the scuffle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and forced the victim to hand over his cell phone and money.
The suspects reportedly got into two separate cars before fleeing the scene. One of the suspects was seen leaving in a black sedan while the other was in a burgundy sedan.
Following the robbery, the 35-year-old left the area by catching a bus to call police near the 400 block of S. Euclid.
The victim sustained minor lacerations near his eye and was transported to a local hospital, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released.
