ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 64-year-old man was stabbed and a 35-year-old was beaten in South City Friday night.

The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Jefferson in the Benton Park neighborhood. The 35-year-old man told officers that a man beat him and that the same man also stabbed the 64-year-old.

The 64-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition and the 35-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Other information was not immediately known.

