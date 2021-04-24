ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 64-year-old man was stabbed and a 35-year-old was beaten in South City Friday night.
The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of S. Jefferson in the Benton Park neighborhood. The 35-year-old man told officers that a man beat him and that the same man also stabbed the 64-year-old.
The 64-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition and the 35-year-old was listed in stable condition.
Other information was not immediately known.
