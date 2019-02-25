NORWALK, Ct. (KMOV.com) -- A Connecticut man is fighting a ticket for distracted driving after he says the police officer confused his hash brown patty for a cellphone.
Jason Stiber stopped at McDonald's on his way to work and says he was eating a hash brown that was mistaken for a cellphone.
In court on Friday, Cpl. Shawn Wong won testified he saw Stiber holding a black cellphone with the screen illuminated and his mouth was moving.
But Stiber said he was eating and holding the hash brown by its white wrapping.
"The fact of the matter is there was no cellphone use and we have cellphone records to establish that fact," said defense attorney John Thygerson. "It's our position there was no violation. He's human. He puts his pants on one leg at a time. And cops make mistakes."
Stiber has spent around $1,000 fighting a ticket that carries a $300 fine.
"I have had a boatload of clients who have decided to fight the hard fight because they feel a right, rather than take the path of least resistance and just pay the small fine," Thygerson said.
