O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man reportedly tried to light himself on fire outside a St. Charles County high school Wednesday morning.
Police said the 29-year-old Wright City resident doused himself in gasoline around 6:30 a.m. on the parking lot of Liberty High School on Sommers Road. Authorities said the man was detained and held on the ground by several school staff members until officers arrived. Staff members were also able to remove the lighter the man attempted to use from his possession.
The suspect was taken into custody. He was also transported to the hospital to be treated for the exposure of chemicals to his skin.
No children or staff members were harmed during the incident.
Authorities said they have not been able to find a connection between the suspect and high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.