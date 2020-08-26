BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man in St. Clair County has died after authorities say he was attacked by two pit bulls Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home on the 300 block of Campus Drive for a report of a dog attack around 1:40 p.m.
A 45-year-old man told deputies that he found his step-father, Stephen F. Pemberton Sr., 61, dead inside the house after the dogs had attacked him.
The dogs, a female and a male, were owned by the victim's step-son.
According to the sheriff's department, the 45-year-old's wife and a health care worker were in a separate room during the attack, but heard the attack going on. They then called the 45-year-old to tell him about the attack.
Neither of the women were injured.
The dogs were being kept in a laundry room and when the 45-year-old left the house, the dogs either go out or were let out and then he was attacked.
St. Clair County Animal Control Department has custody of the dogs and said they will be euthanized.
No charges are expected to be filed and no one is in custody, the sheriff's department said.
"While precautions were taken to keep these dogs away from others in the home, obviously that did not work, and there was very high price paid to keep these dogs," said the press release.
