MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is recovering after he was mauled by an emotional support dog while Christmas shopping at the Walmart in Maplewood.
An attack the man says he was blindsided by.
With Christmas just three weeks away, shoppers in Maplewood were out in full force preparing for the holiday.
Wade Griffin braved the chaos to get gifts for his daughter, far from prepared for what would happen next.
"It was pretty intense, you can't really think in a situation like that," Griffin said.
Griffin says he was leaving Walmart when he heard a dog barking in the parking lot.
Next thing he knew, the pit bull mix was attacking him.
"I was yelling at the dog. I was screaming at the dog to get off of me," he said.
Griffin says seconds felt like hours as the dog clung to his leg.
"This dog is going to get a hold of my throat and kill me is what it was trying to do," said Griffin.
Maplewood police believe the dog rolled down the window of a parked car and jumped out.
Thankfully, two other shoppers and an officer helped Griffin. The officer was also bitten by the emotional support dog.
Griffin's shopping trip ended with an ambulance ride to St. Mary's Hospital.
"It hurt, it hurt pretty bad," he said. "Two deep puncture wounds from his canine teeth."
Griffin walks with a slight limp but knows it could be worse.
"That was definitely an intense experience, I don't want to go through it again," he continued.
As for the dog, it is under an "at-home quarantine" and can't leave the house for two weeks.
News 4 has reached out to authorities to see if the owner will face charges.
