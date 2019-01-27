PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 52-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Park Hills, Mo. Sunday.
Park Hills police told News 4 they were called Sunday morning to an apartment complex on Falcon Drive for a report of an assault.
A man called police and told them he was assaulted during an argument with another man. He said the other man grabbed him by his coat, pushed him to the ground and stole his wallet and pocket knife.
After the altercation, the victim’s sister and her boyfriend came out of the apartment complex, and the unknown suspect left on foot. The sister’s boyfriend attempted to follow the suspect, but did not catch up to him.
Police then said 30 minutes after they responded, they were called back to the same apartment complex for a cardiac emergency. Police said the victim of the assault and robbery was suffering from cardiac arrest.
Police said they attempted to save the man’s life but were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are not drawing conclusions at this time.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and it is unknown the altercation was a factor in the man's death.
Police said an autopsy will be performed either later Sunday or early Monday.
News 4 will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
