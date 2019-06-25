ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was punched and hit with a gun during a robbery in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning, police said.
The 29-year-old victim told police he was in the 700 block of Market Street when two unknown men reportedly approached him from behind, punched him in the face and then hit him in the head with a gun. After the assault, the suspects reportedly took the man’s cell phone and headphones.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim gave conflicting statements.
The investigation is ongoing.
