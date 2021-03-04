ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 23-year-old man was transported to a hospital after being assaulted in downtown St. Louis late Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to the 600 block of Locust for a reported carjacking but found the victim in the 600 block of Olive, semi-conscious. The man told police he was attacked by two unknown suspects who were standing near his car.
The man's car was ransacked. No other information was made immediately available. The incident happened just minutes before gunfire rang out a few blocks away, but police have no said if the two incidents were connected.
