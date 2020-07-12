WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say a 50-year-old man was assaulted by a group of teens down the street from his Wildwood home on Friday night.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Windjammer Lane just before 10:15 p.m.
Police say a group of teenage boys knocked on the front door of the man's home and started yelling at him. He then chased them from his yard before they assaulted him.
Officers say they are reviewing video of the incident in an effort to identify the suspects.
