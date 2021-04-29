SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested weeks after a woman was killed in a south St. Louis neighborhood.
Kanoy Clark, 34, was shot in her chest in the 3800 block of Louisiana about 7:30 a.m. on April 3. She was taken to a hospital and later died.
On April 29, St. Louis police announced they had arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with Clark's death. Warrants against the man are being applied for with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.
