Man arrested in string of St. Louis County QuikTrip robberies

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man is facing multiple charges after a string of QuikTrip robberies in St. Louis County.
Terrence Darnell Gleason is accused of targeting QuikTrip franchises on December 5, December 6, December 10, December 11 and December 12. Court documents state Gleason knew QuikTrip’s security procedure and system because he used to date an employee.
Court documents state that during the first three robberies Gleason used the threat of a handgun and stole cigarettes. During the last robbery he allegedly stole $85 and two donuts.
Gleason reportedly admitted to the robberies after being read his Miranda rights. He also said he sells the cigarettes to a local grocery store to make money for his drug habit, according to court documents.
