ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to the May murder of St. Louis woman.
Police said Lynette Lecates, 41, of the 800 block of Tucker was found severely injured on railroad trucks near South 38th Street on May 23. She had injuries to her face and body. Lecates died from her injures in June.
On July 10, Anthony Newberry, 27, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping.
