GARY, Ind. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested in Indiana on New Year’s Day with marijuana he reportedly purchased in Illinois during the early morning hours.
According to the Indiana State Police Department, Michael L. Peavy, 26, was pulled over around 1:30 a.m. in Gary, Indiana for going 103 mph in a 55 mph zone. Trooper Carlson smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle after it stopped and Peavy appeared to be sweating profusely, police said.
The trooper reportedly saw a black handle to a handgun under the suspect’s feet and ordered Peavy to put his hands up. The suspect allegedly ignored Trooper Carlson’s demands and attempted to start his vehicle, at which time Trooper Carlson opened the driver’s door and had the suspect exit so he could take him into custody.
When the trooper searched the vehicle, 100 grams of marijuana and a handgun with an extended 50 round barrel magazine were found, according to officials. Peavy had reportedly bought the marijuana in Illinois earlier in the morning.
Peavy was later charged with possession of a handgun no permit with a prior conviction, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and reckless driving.
Although recreational marijuana is now legal in Illinois, Indiana State Police said the possession of it is illegal in their state.
