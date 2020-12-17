SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (KENS) – A 26-year-old man is accused in the “gruesome” murder of a woman in Texas.
Rafael Castillo was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Nicole Perry, whose body was found in Bexar County in November.
"It is really quite gruesome. And it appears at this point, from the information we have developed is that she was partially dismembered while still alive,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
Sheriff Salazar said Perry was killed by an ax or hatchet and was wrapped in a tarp. Her body was found by a cleanup crew off South W.W. White Road.
"I'll be honest with you, we haven't recovered all body parts. It is bizarre to say that,” he said.
Investigators said Castillo attacked Perry following an argument.
The arrest affidavit states that Perry was living in a home with Castillo and others. It goes on to state that Perry lost her father this year and had several outbursts.
According to a witness, Castillo told Perry to “shut up, before he shut her.”
The affidavit states that Castillo used a machete to cut off Perry’s hands, which a witness said were found in a crockpot.
Sheriff Salazar said he expects more arrests in the case. The affidavit lists at least four people who are accused of helping to dispose of Perry’s body.
