EAST ALTON (KMOV) -- A man and woman were arrested in connection to a shooting at the East Alton ice rink.
Saturday, East Alton police said a man, later identified as Berton Newton, 30, briefly talked with two women before he shot them. The women were shot in their lower bodies.
Police were able to arrest Newton and 33-year-old Amber Golliday during a traffic stop. Newton was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Golliday is facing obstructing justice charges.
