ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman died a day after being shot in the head Friday in St. Louis' Hi-Pointe neighborhood.
Just after 1:30 p.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 6700 block of West Park Avenue.
When they arrived on scene, they found 43-year-old Kimberly Schneider suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
A 74-year-old man later turned himself into police, saying the shooting happened during a verbal argument. The suspect has not yet been charged.
It is unclear what relationship the two had.
