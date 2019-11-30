ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –A man has been arrested in a deadly Thanksgiving morning shooting in north St. Louis.
49-year-old Robert Smith was taken into custody on first-degree and armed criminal action charges.
Police say Smith and 61-year-old Todd Toston Sr. were having an argument when he shot him in the chest in the 1400 block of Arlington around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Toston was later taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Smith is allowed no bond.
