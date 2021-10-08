ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has been made in a 2020 homicide in north St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood.
St. Louis police announced Friday that a 21-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Deshuan Jackson. The 19-year-old died at the hospital after being found lying in the 1400 block of N. 19th Street just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.
Police are seeking charges of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action against the arrested man. Warrants are being applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.
