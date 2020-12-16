Mug shot Brandon Campbell 121620

Brandon Campbell, 30, is accused of killing Randy Moore on April 9, 2020.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is facing charges after a man was fatally shot in north St. Louis on April 9. 

Randy Moore, 30, was found shot multiple times in the 3700 block of Aldine. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. 

On December 16, police said Brandon Campbell, 30, had been charged in connection with Moore's death. He was charged with murder first, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. 

