ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been arrested in the 2019 shooting death of a Ferguson woman in St. Louis.
Tashea Loper, 45, was found shot to death in the 500 block of Robin around 6:20 a.m. on May 29, 2019.
On April 22, 2021, St. Louis police announced they had taken a suspect into custody in the case. Detectives are applying for warrants with the Circuit Attorney’s Office against Devaris Carpenter, 32, for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
