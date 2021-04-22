Mug shot Devaris Carpenter 042221

Devaris Carpenter, 32, was arrested in the 2019 shooting death of Tashea Loper, 45. 

 St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man has been arrested in the 2019 shooting death of a Ferguson woman in St. Louis.

Tashea Loper, 45, was found shot to death in the 500 block of Robin around 6:20 a.m. on May 29, 2019.

On April 22, 2021, St. Louis police announced they had taken a suspect into custody in the case. Detectives are applying for warrants with the Circuit Attorney’s Office against Devaris Carpenter, 32, for first-degree murder, armed criminal action, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.  

