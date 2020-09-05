Cartez McKire Jr. mugshot 9/5/20

Cartez McKire Jr., 30, was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Dominic Williams-Wood in High Ridge. 

 Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested in Jefferson County for the shooting death of a 17-year-old late Friday night. 

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department said it all started with a confrontation at a restaurant in Fenton. Dominic Williams-Wood and two of his friends followed a car from Fenton to a subdivision in High Ridge late Friday night.

By the time they approached the person they were following, he was already out of the car and was standing waiting. Police said 30-year-old Cartez McKire Jr. fired shots at the car while Williams-Wood and the others were inside. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Sommerville Drive and Woburn Drive.

Officers found the car off the road when they got there and Williams-Wood was pronounced dead on the scene. 

McKire was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is currently held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.