ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was arrested for an October murder in north St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kenneth Johnson for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said 19-year-old Shaun Leachman was shot in the head and killed in the 700 block of Euclid on October 5.
