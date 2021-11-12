ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested 58-year-old James Mayers Friday for three robberies and one stabbing from Oct. 13 through Oct. 26.
Police allege Mayers used a gun to rob several people and stab someone. Police did not provide a photo of Mayers but said one will be given soon.
Police are looking for an armed man linked to three robberies and stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
