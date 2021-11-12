Smoothie King suspect

Surveillance photos showing a suspect a wanted in connection with a robbery at Smoothie King.

 SLMPD

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested 58-year-old James Mayers Friday for three robberies and one stabbing from Oct. 13 through Oct. 26.

Police allege Mayers used a gun to rob several people and stab someone. Police did not provide a photo of Mayers but said one will be given soon. 

