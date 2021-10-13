ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that left someone dead last Thursday.

Lonnie Friarson, 46, was arrested Wednesday for after police say he hit someone with his car then fled the scene.

1 dead after hit-and-run in south St. Louis A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

Police say Friarson was travelling westbound at the 2100 of Gravois Street when he struck someone then sped away, resulting in the death of the person. Police identified the suspect's vehicle as a silver Chevy Impala.

A statement released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney's Office.