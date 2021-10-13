A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that killed Steven Aylward last Thursday.

Aylward was a former St. Louis U. High School history teacher. He was leaving a restaurant around 10 a.m. when a car struck and killed him.

mugshot Lonnie Friarson

“It’s just very hard for us to kind of digest what happened,” Lassaad Jeliti said. He is the owner of Egg, the restaurant that Aylward was leaving Thursday morning. “He was basically laying like a rag doll on the other side of the street. The impact was so tremendous that his shoes were about 15 feet apart, came off."

Lonnie Friarson, 46, was arrested Wednesday. Police say he was travelling westbound at the 2100 of Gravois Street when he struck Aylward, killing him. 

A statement released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney's Office. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.