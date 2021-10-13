ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that killed Steven Aylward last Thursday.

Aylward was a former St. Louis U. High School history teacher. He was leaving a restaurant around 10 a.m. when a car struck and killed him.

“It’s just very hard for us to kind of digest what happened,” Lassaad Jeliti said. He is the owner of Egg, the restaurant that Aylward was leaving Thursday morning. “He was basically laying like a rag doll on the other side of the street. The impact was so tremendous that his shoes were about 15 feet apart, came off."

Lonnie Friarson, 46, was arrested Wednesday. Police say he was travelling westbound at the 2100 of Gravois Street when he struck Aylward, killing him.

A statement released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney's Office.