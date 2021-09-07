ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A problematic pool party in St. Charles County made national headlines this week.
Kyle Vandermolen was charged with secretly recording guests in a bathroom at his St. Charles home. A woman uncovered the device which was pointed at the toilet. The county's prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the woman actually removed the memory card, took it home and found photos and videos.
"That's not what we would call the textbook way of doing an investigation. There are a couple things that could've gone wrong with that. Number one, they could've corrupted the evidence," Lohmar said. "If you confront somebody with an allegation as serious as this, you don't know how they're going to act. This could've turned into a dangerous situation."
Lohmar confirmed to News 4 most of the photos and videos on the car were of adults however there was a video of a 4-year-old boy.
