WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 45-year-old man was taken into custody following a suspicious incident in Webster Groves on August 3.
Ahmed Alkarawi, 45, was arrested Wednesday on sexual misconduct charges.
Police said a juvenile female was walking on Garden Avenue when a car drove past her and the driver, later identified as Alkarawi, yelled something at her. The girl then turned onto Cottage Avenue, and the car continued following her. Alkarawi then allegedly drove pass her two more times before the girl reached her house.
The girl estimated the 45-year-old followed her for about 10 minutes. Police said he never attempted to physically force the juvenile into the car.
Police did not explain the specifics of the sexual misconduct charge.
The girl told officers she took a short video with her phone of the driver and car. Police released an image from the video and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 314-645-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.