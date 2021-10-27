ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was taken into custody for sexual misconduct and trespassing at two St. Louis schools on Oct. 14 and 20.
Police are searching for a man wanted for exposing himself to children at St. Louis schools.
Daniel Goodin, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning in Hazelwood. Police said his photo will be released once it becomes available.
St. Louis Public Schools told News 4 that a man went into Mallinckrodt Academy and exposed himself to a student on Oct. 14. The second school the man went to is unknown.
